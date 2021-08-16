TOBi & Jazz Cartier Link Up For Wavy New Banger "Woah"

Canadian artist TOBi has been making a huge impression on the music industry and he even has the awards to back it up. After winning Best Rap Recording of the Year at the Juno Awards this year, TOBi is gearing up to release some heat, and today, he linked up with fellow Canadian artist Jazz Cartier for a wavy new banger called "Woah."

This track features some mesmerizing production that allows both artists to shine and display their versatility. After each artist delivers their own verse, they begin to trade bars and flows in a way that truly flexes their musical chemistry. Their voices come together to create an immediate hit that will certainly be hitting a few of your playlists, in short order.

Check out the track below and let us know what you think, in the comments section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Take a bit of the forbidden fruit

John Ritter, 8 Simple Rules

Got drugs mixed with the liquor too

Still got love for n****s and my bitches too