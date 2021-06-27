TOBi & Baby Rose Wind Down On "Come As You Are"

Rising Canadian talent TOBi has been one to look out for this year. The release of Elements Vol. 1. in 2020 put a global spotlight on his name, and he's earning praise from fans and critics, alike. The rapper is fresh off of winning Best Rap Recording of the Year at the JUNOs (Canada's GRAMMY Awards) and he's keeping the flow of music consistent with his latest release, "Come As You Are" ft. Baby Rose. The Toronto rapper and Atlanta singer fuse their unique sounds together for a smooth, jazzy record.

"I've been waiting to do this song for years. I had the concept written but never brought it to life until the pandemic hit and I found it again. What does it mean to love someone as they are and not as a projection of who they portray to the world? Not the layers and titles that we have given to each other," he said. "Baby Rose delivered the perfect verse and was exactly how I envisioned what that night looked like.”

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

You know it's been a day

I could use a break

Take the weight up off me

Know just what I like

Even pour my favorite wine

To help me ease my mind