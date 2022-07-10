Tobe Nwigwe Taps Fellow Houston Native Chamillionaire, 2 Chainz, & His Wife For "BEEN BROKE" Single

For his latest single, "BEEN BROKE," Houston's own Tobe Nwigwe managed to pull his fellow Texan, Chamillionaire, out of retirement, along with 2 Chainz and his own wife, Fat Nwigwe.

The just-under-four-minute-long title boasts standout verses from all three lyricists, starting with T and closing out with Cham, who pays tribute to the late Young Dolph during his time on the microphone.

"Ever heard 'em say that money talks? Yeah / I'm the one doin' the most talkin'," he spits. "Rule number one is get money / Number two is get money, R.I.P. to Young Dolphin."

For his part, 2 Chainz shouts out his home state with "Sound like the old Atlanta, got a pole in the Phantom / Codeine and the orange Fanta / Ain't goin' back to bein' broke no more / Eatin' shrimp, day shift with a pole dancer."

Stream "BEEN BROKE" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know which verse was your favourite in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

H-Town Texan, always be investin'

Comin' through drippin' then saucin'

I'ma keep shinin' like Iceman

Nick, Trae, Flip, Slim Thugga and Paul's grin

Ever heard 'em say that money talks? Yeah

I'm the one doin' the most talkin'

Rule number one is get money

Number two is get money, R.I.P. to Young Dolphin