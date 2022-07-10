mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tobe Nwigwe Taps Fellow Houston Native Chamillionaire, 2 Chainz, & His Wife For "BEEN BROKE" Single

Hayley Hynes
July 10, 2022 16:28
Tobe Nwigwe/SpotifyTobe Nwigwe/Spotify
Tobe Nwigwe/Spotify

BEEN BROKE
Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Chamillionaire, 2 Chainz & Fat Nwigwe

Cham came through with a standout verse on the nearly 4-minute-long must-listen.


For his latest single, "BEEN BROKE," Houston's own Tobe Nwigwe managed to pull his fellow Texan, Chamillionaire, out of retirement, along with 2 Chainz and his own wife, Fat Nwigwe.

The just-under-four-minute-long title boasts standout verses from all three lyricists, starting with T and closing out with Cham, who pays tribute to the late Young Dolph during his time on the microphone.

"Ever heard 'em say that money talks? Yeah / I'm the one doin' the most talkin'," he spits. "Rule number one is get money / Number two is get money, R.I.P. to Young Dolphin."

For his part, 2 Chainz shouts out his home state with "Sound like the old Atlanta, got a pole in the Phantom / Codeine and the orange Fanta / Ain't goin' back to bein' broke no more / Eatin' shrimp, day shift with a pole dancer."

Stream "BEEN BROKE" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know which verse was your favourite in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

H-Town Texan, always be investin'
Comin' through drippin' then saucin'
I'ma keep shinin' like Iceman
NickTraeFlipSlim Thugga and Paul's grin
Ever heard 'em say that money talks? Yeah
I'm the one doin' the most talkin'
Rule number one is get money
Number two is get money, R.I.P. to Young Dolphin

