Tobe Nwigwe Drops Off "THE PANDEMIC PROJECT"

The coronavirus pandemic forced a lot of artists to reroute their plans. Touring is cancelled and plenty of new music releases were forced to be pushed back. However, artists have also used the time of social distancing to put in work and finish up projects or create new ones. Houston's Tobe Nwigwe did just that with The Pandemic Project. It's a short six-track effort, though there are only four actual songs. The intro is a short 42-second bit that calls for the arrest of the killers who killed Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain. The project includes appearances from David Michael Wyatt and Jabari Johnson.

The project ends with a 34-minute recording a candid conversation in his household between him and his family. Check the project out below.