Tobe Nwigwe Drops Off "A Revealing Freestyle"

If he's not yet on your radar, be sure to keep an eye out for Tobe Nwigwe -- especially if you're invested in the art of bars. Never failing to deliver in that regard, the Texan-based emcee has come through with "A Revealing Freestyle," a spirited performance delivered from the comfort of his living room couch. In true family man fashion, Nwigwe's wife Fat and children hold it down alongside him, with the former providing ad-libs whenever appropriate.

"Big words for you nerds, a big dub for the west," he spits. "Just chopped it up with Nas, Diddy hit me on the text / low key it was a FaceTime but I ain't even trying to flex / I'm just sayin' I was broke, and now I'm rocking wit the best." As the freestyle livens up, Nwigwe's pushes his voice to its extremities as he lets fly an exciting announcement. "Swerve and I swing, Fat be the queen," he spits, rising from the couch. "And low-key she pregnant as hell, we just ain't said a thing / kid number 3, or maybe even four / we only been to one doctor visit, hell we don't even know!"

It's a wholesome moment to be sure, and one that happens to arrive complete with a dose of deftly delivered bars -- as has come to be expected whenever Tobe Nwigwe gets to rapping. Check it out for yourself now, and congratulations to the Nwigwe family for the newest addition!

