Tobe Nwigwe and Paul Wall Connect For "Juice" Collaboration

Fresh off an NPR Tiny Desk appearance, Texas-bred rapper Tobe Nwigwe has been busy fluffing out his catalog and smoothing out the edges.

Now putting on for Houston, Tobe links up with Paul Wall to create his latest "Juice" track. Appropriately, the new cut is also attached to a music video that finds Nwigwe and Wall vacillating healthily between each other.

Currently, Tobe Nwigwe is preparing to hit the road with his Ivory Tour schedule. It will kick off on November 1st in Dallas, Texas and is set to conclude on December 21st in his hometown.

Take a full listen to the new selection down below as Tobe & Paul Wall make the city proud.

Quotbale Lyrics

'Cause I'm modest but be honest, I got more sauce than shrimp scampi

I go ape, I go chimpanzee on every beat that they hand me

I've been branded as the man who gon' handle my hood advancement

Out the slum, I ain't dumb, I know you plotters be peepin