Tobe Nwigwe & Fat Nwigwe Come Through With "FYE FYE"

Mitch Findlay
May 17, 2021 10:42
FYE FYE
Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe

Tobe Nwigwe and his wife Fat team up to spit some bars on new single "FYE FYE."


Tobe Nwigwe has returned with his new single "FYE FYE," continuing to prove that he's among the game's more underrated emcees when it comes to the bars. In addition to boasting a clever pen game, Nwigwe is also unafraid to experiment with his chosen production, and as such, his songs always feel that much more original. This one is no exception, and Tobe takes to Nell's blistering uptempo banger like a man on a mission.

"I'm extra unique," he begins, elongating his line for extra emphasis. "My whole aura screams talent / I been listenin’ to Fela, Griselda, and Marvin Winans just to make sure I'm balanced." He proceeds to snap with an unrestrained delivery, setting it up for his wife Fat Nwigwe to close things out with some bars of her own. "Oh God, I'm extra petite, but the hood call me Fat," she spits. "Fire on me like Shadrach and Meshach / I keep peace for the scrap." Check out the pair putting in work right now, and sound off if you can appreciate a husband and wife who spit bars together.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Oh God, I'm extra petite, but the hood call me Fat
Fire on me like Shadrach and Meshach 
I keep peace for the scrap

