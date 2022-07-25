mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tobe Nwigwe & Coast Contra Link Up For Fire New Track, "DESTRUCTION"

Hayley Hynes
July 25, 2022 12:58
Tobe already dropped off "BEEN BROKE" with Chamillionaire, 2 Chainz, and his wife earlier this month.


Texas native Tobe Nwigwe kicked off July on a high note with his "BEEN BROKE" collaboration track, featuring Chamillionaire, 2 Chainz, and his wife, Fat Nwigwe.

Now, before the month comes to a close, the 35-year-old has returned with another single for our listening pleasure, this one boasting an appearance from rising hip-hop group Coast Contra, called "DESTRUCTION."

"I've been in the cut like snip snip / If you hear the gun go click click, then ya dead," Nwigwe begins on the first verse. "My plan is to have about six kids / Get my girl thick as biscuits from lil' Mrs. Baird's."

Eric Jamal, Ras Austin, RioLoz, and Taj Austin come through on the following verses and the chorus, each of them showing off their bar-crafting skills – whether in English or Spanish.

Stream "DESTRUCTION" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know which rapper has your favourite verse in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

But buddy in the club all religious, he get vicious
When it come to gettin' digits, he gon' holler at the thickest
Make her feel like he the richest if lil' baby is a vixen
Her legs in the air like Eucalyptus 'fore she go home

