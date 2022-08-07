Tobe Drops Bombastic EP "moMINTs"

Tobe Nwigwe's one of the more exciting talents coming out of Houston. On his newest project, moMINTs, the rapper makes clear that a lot of other big names feel the same way. On the EP, Nwigwe enlists the talents of Pharrell Williams, EARTHGANG, 2 Chainz, Royce da 5'9, CeeLo Green, and more.

The sound of the 11-song project is as diverse as its array of features. Tobe's delivery can be breathless as he hollers over distorted blasts of beats. At other points, like on the Pharrell-produced "LORD FORGIVE ME," he raps in a gravelly mutter over a much more restrained instrumental. Nwigwe's wife, Fat, is all over the EP and proves to be a great addition. She's equally adept at singing strong hooks and rapping great verses.

Tracklist

1. ROUND HERE, Pt. 1

2. ROUND HERE, Pt. 2 (feat. Fat Nwigwe)

3. DESTRUCTION (feat. Coast Contra)

4. LORD FORGIVE ME (feat. Fat Nwigwe, Pharrell Williams, EARTHGANG)

5. GET A LITTLE BAG (feat. Fat Nwigwe)

6. BEEN BROKE (feat. Fat Nwigwe, Chamillionaire, 2 Chainz)

7. HEAD TO HADES (feat. Foggieraw, Royce da 5'9)

8. CATFISH BLACKENED w/ GRITS (feat. CeeLo Green)

9. BIG CAP (feat. Fat Nwigwe)

10. MINI ME (feat. Fat Nwigwe, Dame D.O.L.L.A.)

11. CHOPPED IT UP w/ FAROUK (feat. David Michael Wyatt)