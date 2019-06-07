Mourning the loss of a loved one is already difficult, and that's something rapper T.I. has been experiencing after the tragic death of his sister, Precious Harris. Back in February, the 66-year-old was driving a vehicle when she reportedly had an asthma attack and passed away. Since that time, T.I., along with his friends and family, have continuously paid tribute to the Precious. The rapper has made sure to honor her memory in every way possible in light of her untimely death, but when TMZ shared the medical examiner's findings as to the cause of her death, the rap star became infuriated

Shortly after publishing their article, T.I. called out TMZ on Instagram Live. "As long as you’ve known me, Harvey, I’ve been respectful, I’ve been cordial, I been polite, I been kind, I been fair," he said. "You just burned that bridge. I hope your story was worth it. You just burned a bridge. To not just me, but everybody around me. All my family. Anybody who stand with me, anybody who stood with Precious...will not stand with you." The rapper called for a boycott of the publication.

Following the emotional Live, TMZ retracted their initial story and wrote a lengthy apology to T.I. "Earlier Thursday, we posted a story about T.I.'s sister, Precious Harris Chapman, and reported the Medical Examiner's official findings on her cause of death...we were wrong to do it," they wrote before saying that the Harris' family's anger is justified.

"Precious was a vital member in her community throughout her life," TMZ continued. "She was a proud member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She mentored children and young women in need over the years. She was an ambassador for Saving Our Daughters, a nonprofit created by parents Curtis and Debbie Benjamin, who lost their child to a brain tumor. In her efforts connected to Saving Our Daughters, she helped girls overcome the many obstacles they face growing up -- bullying, dating abuse, domestic violence and more."

They added, "She worked tirelessly over the years with Hosea Feed the Hungry, an organization that feeds the homeless and hungry in Atlanta, alongside the daughter of civil rights icon Hosea Williams. She was a supporter and advocate for Motherless Daughters and the Covenant House. Motherless Daughters supported and advocated on behalf of daughters who have lost their mothers by providing emotional support, guidance and resources. She started the Precious Academy, an early education initiative where she provided early education, nurturing and supporting children and their families."

The publication also mentioned Precious's work with Salem Bible Church, her annual Senior Thanksgiving, gifting Christmas presents to the Children's Hospitals, and helping youth and teens in Atlanta. VH1 also created the Precious Chapman Scholarship in her name. They ended their letter by writing, "We got this wrong and we regret posting the M.E.'s findings."