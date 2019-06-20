TM88 Releases Official Version Of "Slayerr" With Lil Uzi Vert

A few of months ago, a leak surfaced of a track produced by Atlanta producer, TM88, which featured Lil Uzi Vert, and though fans responded well, with a bunch of different edited versions appearing all over the net, the two only just released the official track today. TM88 took to Instagram about 9 hours ago to let fans know that he would be dropping the Vert accompanied "Slayerr" "tomorrow night," and now the track is available in select international markets.

The duo actually go way back, and have a good history together, with Uzi’s biggest single to date, "XO Tour Llif3" being produced by the hitmaker, who is part of the 808 Mafia collective. The beat is pretty tranquil but has moments where the bass breaks through to provide the perfect backdrop for a slightly angsty, but self-assued, Vert. “She’s in love with a rager / She’s a rockstar, everybody said “Don’t date her” / I’m no dummy, no I do not have a cape, sir / I just wanted to have my way, didn’t mean to save her,” Uzi sings on the chorus of the song, which is most likely a reference to his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd.

(Also, check out our latest feature with TM88, where he talks his latest project 88 Effect, favorite artists he's worked with, and what his thoughts on the infamous GOT ending)

Quotable Lyrics:

Your bitch give me face, just from my waist up (Uh)

Dick so long, it's fuckin' up her makeup (Uh)

She give me that deep, don't do no fake sucks

She said this shit taste so good, but bitch you taste nut (Yeah)