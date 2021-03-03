TM88 is making moves. The acclaimed producer recently made waves when he shared a tantalizing hint about J. Cole's The Fall Off, a claim that had many speculating about his involvement in the anticipated project. And while he has since been relatively quiet insofar as the teasers go, TM88 recently took to Twitter to share an update on what he's been working on this week.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As it happens, his schedule found him taking a pair of trips to Pluto, planning sessions with both the grown and baby versions of the once-planet. In other words, back-to-back studio sessions with Future and Lil Uzi Vert, both of whom recently collaborated on the low-stakes project Pluto X Baby Pluto. "Started the week working w/ Pluto , Ending it w/ Baby Pluto," confirms TM, insinuating that his sessions with Lil Uzi Vert are about to kick off.

It should be noted that TM88 played a pivotal role in shaping two of their most acclaimed tunes, in "Codeine Crazy" and "XO Tour Lif3." Coincidentally, or perhaps not, both are notably melancholic in nature. One has to wonder if TM88 will be reverting to that clearly successful formula on whatever he's got cooking up right now, presumably for Future's Monster 2 and Uzi's untitled Eternal Atake follow-up. Check out TM88's message below, and sound off if you're excited to see what he's got cooking up with Plutoes big and small.