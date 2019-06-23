We recently chopped it up with ATL-bred superproducer TM88 and the creative let us in on a series of possible collaborations we can expect between him and a slew of artists. Of the latter, we include Lil Uzi Vert, who is currently readying for the release of his highly-anticipated project Eternal Atake. In reference to the project, TM88 offered some form of clarity for the curious with regards to his role in the project."I think I got a few songs on Uzi’s project. I really don’t know. You know Uzi [laughs], he knows what he wanna drop and he’ll drop it out of the blue. I’m pretty sure I got a few on there. I was actually just chilling with him the other day. It was cool tho. He’s working on new music. I wanna hear the shit just like you guys."

Moreover, TM88 and Lil Uzi Vert were recently in the studio working on some new heat based on a tweet shared by TM88, himself. "He fell asleep and then I woke up at like six in the morning and we went back to the studio. It was cool." TM88 also teased he might have glazed a few tracks on Young Thug's upcoming project GOLDMOUFDOG, though he understands his production is not guaranteed. Regardless of the outcome, the producer extraordinaire wishes the project does well and "hope it goes number one."

