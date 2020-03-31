TM88 & Madeintyo Team Up For Glitchy "Tokyo Nights"

TM88 is getting his streams up right now thanks to his production on Lil Uzi Vert's "P2" record, a sequel to the insanely popular "XO Tour Life" collab the two did together. The producer is also using this downtime to begin his own roll out, with "Tokyo Nights" leading the charge. More new music is promised on the heels of this one.

The song is busy, with Madeintyo moving quickly through his verses to keep up with the pace of the beat. The fact that Madeintyo's vocals are pitched up simply add to the glitchy, electronic feel of the beat. TM88 said of the collab, "I really wanted to bring the feel of a real Tokyo night to life racing through the neon light streets with a couple of beautiful women and just living the night of my life with my bro MadeinTYO." He definitely accomplished that feat.

Quotable Lyrics

I be on the plane, yeah why you hoing?

Sippin on that brown, yeah Kelly Rowland

Baby I just bought your flight, where you going?

Couple of strokes in that pussy like I'm rowing