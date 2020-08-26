TM88 & Calboy Trade "War Stories" On New Single

If there's one thing that this generation of emcees has been proven to value, it's emotional reflection. For Calboy, no stranger to bearing his soul on wax, the pain plays double duty as inspiration. It has done him well thus far, with an acclaimed debut album to his name and a position as an XXL Freshman, not to mention the respect of his peers. Speaking of, today he united with producer TM88 for "War Stories," tales scored by a somber, melancholic piano instrumental. In other words, another day at the office for both parties.

Despite the familiarity, TM88 and Calboy have honed their respective crafts to the point where it's not hard to hit that golden formula. "In the tinted whip with a big Draco, an AR," begins Calboy. "I was poppin' a whole lotta Xanny pills for the anger / I know the opps was sendin' them shots, but n***a, your aim off." It's not entirely new ground for Calboy, who has often masked his pain with the volatile combination of bravado and drugs. Still, the conviction in his voice ensures that he'll always be a captivating narrator -- "War Stories" is no exception. Check it out now.

