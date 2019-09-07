The look-a-like debacle involving TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas rages on. The internet is a place where nothing goes unnoticed, no matter how trivial, and this time Chilli is at the center of their crosshairs. On Friday, a young lady tweeted side-by-side photos of herself and Chilli while posing the question to the interwebs regarding whether or not they resemble one another.

Many replies confirmed that there were a few similarities, but Chilli, herself, came through to deny that there were any comparisons. "Long straight/wavy hair n similar skin tone doesn't mean u look like someone," Chilli wrote to the girl. "Ur a doll but we don't look alike:)." It was a polite swerve on Chilli's part, but that didn't stop people on social media from accusing the singer of being rude.

Some people dug through some Instagram archives and pulled up a few exchanges between Chilli and Karrueche Tran where the TLC singer gushed over how much the model resembled her. "Omgosh looking just like me!!!!," Chilli commented on Karrueche's photo. "Love u and hurry up n come hang out with ur big sis on the road." In another photo, a commenter said that they look as if they could be related and Chilli agreed.

Some can't see the resemblance between Karrueche and Chilli, other than skin tone and hair texture, so they used her own words against her. They even brought up Keke Palmer, who played Chilli in the TLC biopic. Do you think they favor one another?