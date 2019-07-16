TLC are currently on tour, visiting fans in major city's who want sing their hearts to "No Scrubs," "Creep" and "Waterfalls." The fan love has been endless so far (as seen through social media reactions) but unfortunately for those in Sacramento and the Stanislaus State Fair, they'll have to catch TLC at a later date since Chilli has been put on vocal rest.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"It breaks my heart to tell our fans that we have to cancel our performance tonight at Sacramento because I lost my voice and my dr has me on strict voice rest. We want the fans at Sacramento to know we love them and thank them for their support," Chilli wrote on Twitter, more recently adding: "STILL on voice rest😫 getting better but not at a 100% just yet. Sadly we will miss seeing the fans in Turlock. Thank u so much for ur prayers n well wishes. I'll be back on stage soon. 💪🏾"

There's no word on whether TLC will make up any missed dates for fans but we can only hope Chilli makes a fast recovery. TLC are also set to hit the road with Nelly and Flo Rida, for a co-headlining tour set to kick off on July 23.