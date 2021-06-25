Later this year, TLC's classic sophomore album CrazySexyCool celebrates will turn 27 years old, and according to HipHop-N-More, TLC members Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas will be hitting the road this fall in celebration of TLC's diamond-certified sophomore album, which spawned unforgettable R&B standards like "Creep" and "Waterfalls." Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has reportedly been tapped for the tour as the main supporting act.

Making the announcement via her Instagram account, Chilli says that she's extremely excited about the 25th anniversary of the album as well as the upcoming tour and also "honored" to be hitting the road alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. "So hard to contain the excitement inside of me for this tour!!!!!!" the R&B legend writes. "Honored to have @btnhlive with us! Who's coming for this celebration??!!!"

According to HipHop-N-More, fans can expect for there to be other special guests in addition to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony throughout the upcoming TLC tour, and more dates are reportedly expected to be revealed soon as well. Tickets are already on sale now.



Check out the full dates for TLC's forthcoming Celebration of CrazySexyCool Tour dates below:

September 3: Albertville, AL Sand Mountain Amphitheater

September 14: Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

September 15: Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 17: Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion

September 18: Brooklyn, NY Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

September 20: Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 21: Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

September 23: Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

September 24: Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

September 25: St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 27: Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheatre

September 30: Belton, TX Bell County Expo Center

October 2: Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre

October 3: Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 6: Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

October 7: San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 9: Inglewood, CA PV Hollywood Park

October 10: Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

