Tkay Maidza Is Three For Three With "Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3"

Last Year Was Weird is a sentiment that everyone who experienced 2020 can likely relate to, and it's also the name of Tkay Maidza's ongoing series of projects, starting off with Vol. 1 in 2018 and continuing with the JPEGMAFIA and Kari Faux-assisted Vol. 2 last August. Now, nearly a full year removed from the previous installment, Tkay Maidza is back with the dazzling eight-track project Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3.

Vol. 3 features the previously heard single "KIM" — which featured Yung Baby Tate and arrived alongside a stunning music video that saw Tkay showing homage to some of the most famous Kims in pop culture history — as well as recently released tracks such as "Cashmere" and "Syrup."

Sonically, Tkay Maidza's latest effort is all over the place in the best way possible, and the Zimbabwe-born, Australia-raised artist navigates shockingly disparate soundscapes with finesse, whether it be groovy pop tunes with singer-songwriter UMI or grungy electronic beats alongside Yung Baby Tate.

Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 definitely solidifies Tkay Maidza as one of the most compelling and versatile rising artists out, so be sure to check out the eight-track project below.

Tracklist:

1. Eden

2. Onto Me (with UMI)

3. So Cold

4. Syrup

5. Kim (with Yung Baby Tate)

6. High Beams

7. Cashmere

8. Breathe