Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren dropped a career-high 53-points against the Philadelphia 76ers, recording an NBA-high for points since the restart. The previous high was James Harden with 49-points.

"I just wanted to be aggressive and do what I do best," Warren said in a post-game interview with Fox Sports. "My teammates did a great job of finding me, and for me, just staying aggressive, locked in and engaged was really key for us. Very, very fortunate to get the win tonight.

"It feels amazing. Being out so long, and being able to come back and start off with a win is big for us, with our guys out. We've got to keep the momentum up, and keep staying consistent as a team."

Warren was traded by the Pheonix Suns for cash considerations prior to the season.

Saturday night, Warren shot 20-of-29 from the field. His 19 first-quarter points, tied a franchise record for the Pacers.

Other the other side of the court, 76ers center Joel Embiid recorded an impressive stat line as well. Embiid dropped 41-points with 21-rebounds.

The Pacers 127-121 victory over the 76ers, led by Warren, puts them in the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

