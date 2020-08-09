Pacers' T.J. Warren continued his impressive hot streak with 39 points on 15-of-22 shooting in Saturday's 116-111 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Warren is currently the leading scoring since the NBA season's restart in Orlando.

Pool / Getty Images

"It's me just putting in the time and work in the offseason," Warren said after the game. "During the time off just staying locked, staying in love with the game and just being myself when I'm out there. I've got a good supporting cast, good family and friends, so that helps a lot. And the organization, the Pacers welcomed me in with open arms and brought me in, so I'm just grateful for everything right now."

Warren is averaging 34.8 points per game on 60.5% shooting.

"Hey look, T.J. Warren is on a different planet right now," His Pacers teammate Victor Oladipo said. "It don't matter what I say, it don't matter what you say, it don't matter what somebody down the street say -- Johnny, Barley, Ms. Susie -- he locked in right now. I don't need to encourage him to do anything, he's going to put the ball in the rim regardless of who's out there."

The Pacers are currently in 5th in the Eastern Conference standings.

[Via]