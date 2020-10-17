Protests have erupted in Nigeria as citizens are calling for an end to police brutality. The "#EndSARS" movement has been reignited in recent months as Nigerians have taken to the streets to protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS. The police squad stands accused of a number of crimes against the public including intimidation, ruthless killings, and crimes against humanity. Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage took to Instagram Live to discuss what was happening in her home country and while speaking with her followers, she made a public plea to Beyoncé.

Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, and Mr Eazi are all Nigerian artists who were featured on Beyoncé's acclaimed Black Is King project. “I was involved, recently, in a project that I was so proud of, like as an artist I was so so proud to be called to be among the few people that was involved in this project. It’s called ‘Black Is King: The Gift album,'" Tiwa said. "But I want to use my platform right now to call Beyoncé and the whole team that reached out to a lot of Nigerians. Nigerian artists, Nigerian producers, Nigerian video directors, dancers, creatives."

“I’m calling on Beyoncé and her team, the same way they used their platform... to elevate and to show the world that Black is King and how beautiful Afrobeat and Africa our culture is," Tiwa Savage added. "I want them to please use their voice and their platform right because the same country that birth this genre is on fire right now.”

She added that Beyoncé shouldn't ignore what's happening in Nigeria and she hopes that the international superstar will use her platform to raise awareness. Watch Tiwa Savage below.