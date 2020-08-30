Tiwa Savage Delivers "Celia" Ft. Stefflon Don, Davido & More

The ever-expanding soundscape of afrobeats continues to captivate the globe and Tiwa Savage is among those at the forefront. With collaborations with the likes of Beyonce, Jidenna, and more, she's bound to make a massive impact on the global music industry. This week, she released her latest project, Celia. Serving as the follow-up to 2017's Sugarcane, she enlists artists like Sam Smith, Stefflon Don, Davido, and Hamzaa for assistance on the 13-song tracklist.

"I think it's been written in so many different ways," she said of the representation of Africa in a recent interview. "And so many people have the wrong impression of Africa. And now having huge legends like Beyonce doing a movement such as Black is King, and shining just a different light on my continent, it's just amazing."