Tiwa Savage & Brandy Effortlessly Float Through "Somebody's Son"

It was an emotional moment when Tiwa Savage heard Brandy's vocals on her song, "Somebody's Son." The track is featured on the Nigerian singer's recently released EP Water & Garri, a five-track project that features looks from Brandy, Nas, and others. The R&B-Afrobeats star shared a video to Instagram of the moment she was with the Moesha icon and heard those additional vocals for the first time, and Tiwa had to get up and leave the room. She wrote in the caption that it hit her "like a gospel song" and the video goes on to show both women shedding tears of joy at the collaboration.

In a recent interview with Allure, Tiwa, who has been hailed far and wide for her contributions to the Afrobeats genre, spoke about remaining true to her authentic self—a journey that has often been riddled with twists, turns, and some regrets. She admitted that hen shee was younger, she tried bleaching her skin. The effort has resulted in discolored patches on her body and it was only after her mother found out that she decided to stop. Once she began realizing her impact musically, she was determined to change her way of thinking.

“When I started my career I wasn’t embracing who I was fully yet because I was just trying to crack into the market,” she told the magazine. “My first two singles were very American and it wasn’t very African. But then, as time went on, I just started seeing how powerful my platform was and how mothers would say, ‘My little girl really looks up to you.'"

Stream "Somebody's Son" and let us know what you think of Tiwa Savage and Brandy's latest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiwa Savage âï¸ (@tiwasavage)

Quotable Lyrics

Worried? I’m not worried

No I no look for embrace

Who wan settle for whatever?

And live your life forever displaced

My heart has been through much

[via]