Tiwa Savage & Amaare Debut New Love Song "Tales By Moonlight"

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage partners with Ghanaian-American singer, Amaarae on her new single "Tales By Moonlight”. The song will be featured on Savage's upcoming 5-track EP Water & Gari, which includes additional features from Nas, Brandy, and Tay Iwar.

On "Tales by Moonlight," the Queen of Afrobeats belts out an airy, angelic melody. Amaare's distinct vocals compliment Savage, making the fusion of Afropop, R&B, and Southern rap the perfect mix.

In an interview with Apple Music's radio host, Zane Lowe, Savage discusses naming the song after a Nigerian program. "Tales By Moonlight was a popular program when I was growing up in Nigeria," said the Grammy-nominated songwriter. The show was set in a village and featured an adult who would read old folk stories and fairytales to a group of young children.

"I wanted a record that felt good. The lyrics, even my delivery on it, my tone, I was very soft on it. It's me saying I just want that fairy tale type of love. I don't want to lose hope in just finding real love. I still believe in that. No matter how many times I've been heartbroken, I still am a sucker for love. I still believe there's still that fairytale Cinderella ending."

In 2020, Savage released her critically acclaimed fourth studio album Celia and Amaarae shared her debut project The Angel You Don't Know.