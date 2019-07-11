Athletes and coaches are always looking for competitive advantages and ways to defeat their opponents. Coaches will devise interesting schemes and tactics to propel their teams to victory while the players study tape and figure out the strengths and weaknesses of who they're about to play. For Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, he'd be willing to undergo even more drastic measures in order to secure his team a win.

Vrabel appeared on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast with two of his players, Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. Both players asked their head coach if he would ever consider cutting off his penis in order to win a Super Bowl. Vrabel already has three titles with the New England Patriots as a player, but would love to get his first ring as a coach. Surprisingly, Vrabel is more than willing to part ways with his genitals.

"Been married 20 years ... yeah, probably," Vrabel said before adding that his wife would probably help him cut it off. "She’d be like do you want me to do it? Do you want to do it now?"

The Titans failed to make the playoffs in Vrabel's first year as head coach, although the team was able to secure a winning record of 9-7. You can watch the full episode of the podcast in the video above.