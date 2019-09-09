For the first time in ages, Cleveland Browns fans entered Week 1 with a real sense of hope and optimism about the upcoming season. And then, they got steamrolled by the Tennessee Titans.

The Browns teased fans at the Dawg Pound on Sunday by getting out to an early 6-0 lead, only to get outscored 43-7 the rest of the way, as the Titans cruised to a 43-13 victory on the road. Second-year QB Baker Mayfield threw for 285 yards and a touchdown, but he also chucked three interceptions, while the defense surrendered nearly 400 yards of offense to Marcus Mariota and co.

After the game, Titans tight end Delanie Walker pulled a page out of Denny Green's book when asked about the much-hyped Browns team. Says Walker, "They were who we thought they were."

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Sunday's loss to Tennessee marks Cleveland's 15th straight Week 1 loss.

The Browns will travel to MetLife Stadium in Week 2, as they take on the New York Jets on Monday Night. Despite their uninspiring play in the home-opener, Mayfield assured fans that they'll quickly turn things around.