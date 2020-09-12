Tennessee Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson was arrested for DUI, Friday.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

He was released on a $1,000 bond at 1:28 AM, Saturday. "We are aware of the situation," the Titans said in a statement. "This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed."

A witness account from Wilsons' arrest report says he was seen doing "donuts" at the intersection of 25th Avenue N. and Charlotte Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete wall.

Wilson told police the crash was the result of an issue with his tire; however, the arresting officer smelled alcohol on Wilson's breathe and performed a Breathalyzer test. Wilson's blood-alcohol level was at .107, above Tennessee's legal limit of 0.08.

This is the second behavioral incident Wilson has been involved in since joining the Titans. Last month, he received a trespassing warning after a party at Tennessee State University.

"You're not going to be able to control a professional football player outside the building," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said at the time. "Always hopeful that we're making the right decisions away from here and doing everything we can to maintain the best health we can."

[Via]