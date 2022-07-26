Another beloved Hollywood icon has passed away today (July 25) and the industry has been mourning him by the thousands. British actor David Warner, known for his roles in films like The Omen and Titanic, reportedly passed away over the weekend at 80 years old. His family has confirmed that his cause of death was an illness related to cancer. Warner had been living at Denville Hall, described by USA Today as a "retirement home for entertainers in London."

Warner's agency, Julian Belfrage Associates, shared a statement lauding the late actor.

"He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years," the shared. "We are heartbroken."

Warner was known for his wide range of roles as his talents took him from the Shakesperean stages to blockbuster films. USA Today reported that while Warner's stage performances were applauded, he suffered from stage fright, causing him to tackle more roles in television and film. His credits include Star Trek, Avatar, Planet of the Apes, Scream 2, Men in Black: The Series, Murder She Wrote, Captain Planet, Twin Peaks, and hundreds of other films, shows, video games, and audio mentions.

We offer our sincerest condolences to Warner's loved ones. Check out a few tributes to the veteran actor below.

