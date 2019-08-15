Nike still has a couple of LeBron 16 Low colorways in the works before the attention shifts the highly anticipated Nike LeBron 17, including the upcoming collab with Filipino-based retailer Titan.

Dubbed the "Agimat" Nike LeBron 16 Low, the sneakers are inspired by Filipino folklore and nod to LeBron's "evolving journey from Warrior to King."

Titan x Nike LeBron 16 Low "Agimat"/Nike

The kicks come equipped with a dark blue upper, highlighted by hits of gold on the Nike Swoosh and speckled midsole, as well as two special edition heel logos. According to Nike, the shield logo was inspired by the Bagobo tribe's traditional armor, while the lightning bolt symbolizes power.

Per Nike: "The shoe is built to harness the athlete's power during play through a combined cushioning system that allows for impact absorption while providing a responsive energy return. A stretch collar and custom lacing also allows for ease of entry and security."

The Nike LeBron 16 Low x Titan "Agimat" will be available on August 31 at Titan Stores, the Titan App, TITAN22.com and nike.com in Southeast Asia and North America.

Titan x Nike LeBron 16 Low "Agimat"/Nike

Titan x Nike LeBron 16 Low "Agimat"/Nike

Titan x Nike LeBron 16 Low "Agimat"/Nike

Titan x Nike LeBron 16 Low "Agimat"/Nike