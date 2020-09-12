If you're a fan of Michael Jordan, then you would understand that the number 23 holds a significant place in his history. Of course, this is the number Jordan got to wear throughout his career, and fans have come to love it. Since Jordan's time in the NBA, numerous players have worn the number 23 as a tribute, including LeBron James who currently has the number as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

When the Air Jordan 23 came onto the market in 2008, fans were excited as it was going to represent Jordan's number. While it certainly isn't the most popular Jordan model of all time, there are certainly sneakerheads who enjoy it for its simplistic silhouette and graphic designs on the upper. A new Jordan 23 colorway hasn't been made in a while, but that is about to change as Titan is linking up with Jordan Brand for a collab. There have been a few teasers of the shoe, but now, thanks to @hanzuying on Instagram, we have some highly-detailed photos that give you the full scope of the "Black/Sail/White/Metallic Gold" color scheme.

The release date for this model has not yet been determined, so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you.