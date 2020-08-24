Michael Jordan wore the number 23 throughout the entirety of his career and it ultimately became one of the most iconic numbers in basketball history. Jordan's results out on the floor spoke for themselves and his sneakers were some of the most culturally relevant pieces of clothing at the time. Still, to this day, the Jordan signature line remains historic and fans are always trying to get their hands on the rare gear. While it may not be everyone's favorite, the Air Jordan 23 certainly contains significance as it corresponds with Jordan's number.

We haven't seen many Air Jordan 23 colorways in quite some time, however, it appears as though Titan is about to change that as they have an Air Jordan 23 collaboration on the way. In fact, the collab was recently teased by @soleheatonfeet on Twitter who showcased the tongue which features the Titan logo. The colorway is being listed as "Black/Sail/White/Metallic Gold" which by all accounts, means this is going to be a nice and clean model.

For now, a release date has yet to be announced so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to give you the latest information. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.