The talk of the town today is August Alsina's revelation about his previous romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. "I actually sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation in their marriage to life partnership that they've spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism," the singer told Angela Yee about his relationship with Jada. "He gave me his blessing and I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. And I truly and really, really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her."



Will and Jada's good friend Tisha Campbell shared a message on Instagram on Wednesday (July 1) that some people considered to be a subliminal response to the Smiths' affair drama. However, the actress returned with a video to laugh it off, saying that she isn't the type of person to stir the pot. "I'm working with Tony Rivera on more global issues," she said. "I don't do sub-tweets. I don't do messy. It's not your girl. Sorry. Don't be pulling me into no mess. I don't have the time."

Meanwhile, both Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have reportedly denied the allegations from August Alsina. Those denials were made through their reps, as they have yet to speak on the singer's remarks. We wouldn't be surprised if this all turned into a Red Table Talk.