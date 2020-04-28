TisaKorean Stays Weird On New Single "Bate Onna Bo"

Right when you think TisaKorean's new single "Bate Onna Bo" is done, the rising Houston rapper switches up his flow and the beat and goes on for another two minutes.

Being crowned the Texas dance rap king, TisaKorean is back with another new song and it's just as strange as the last. "Bate Onna Bo" is basically a four-minute EP from Tisa, who packs three different songs in one. The self-produced thumper lets fans see a little more of the artist's personality, which is clearly larger than life itself.

TisaKorean is prepping the release of his new project Party Pack, which will be out in the coming months.

Listen to "Bate Onna Bo" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

From the back, I swear she's thick

Basketball, watch a n***a set a pick

All on momma ass

All on momma cakes

McFlurry milkshakes

She like a tambourine

She gonna make that ass shake

Only thing she good for is some head and a good debate