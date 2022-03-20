mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TisaKorean & Sunny Galactic Form "The Sophomores" On Joint EP "Hope v2"

Alexander Cole
March 20, 2022 15:29
TisaKorean and Sunny Galactic make a phenomenal team on this The Sophomores project.


TisaKorean has been a viral sensation on Twitter for quite some time now. The Houston artist is known for his bombastic dances on Twitter, and his music is filled with some hilarious bars as well as a delivery that will have you doing a double-take. His style is unmistakable, and recently, he decided to team up with Sunny Galactic to form a new duo called The Sophomores. The two have been teasing new music all week, and on Friday, they delivered with a 6-track EP called Hope v2.

Throughout this brief 14-minute project, we get some experimental hip-hop production that is filled with ethereal melodies and a feeling of melancholy. Sunny's auto-tuned vocals add a bit of whimsy to the project, while TisaKorean continues to offer his unique delivery, all while finding his melodic side. Each song is extremely pleasant, and we certainly hope to hear more from these two.

Let us know what you think of this project, in the comments down below.

Tracklist:

1. Wrong Feels
2. Mr.Wiz
3. WTW
4. Me+You
5. rwyS
6. 9898

