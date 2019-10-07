According to a report on WSB-TV, Tameka "Tiny" Harris reported almost $750,000 worth of jewelry, including wedding rings, watches and stud earrings, stolen directly from her Lamborghini. She was with some friends at Bar Amalfi in Atlanta, and did not realize what had happened until she left the bar at night.

The police department revealed that the singer had her items hidden in a blue Velour bag, which was itself stolen from the vehicle. The police also revealed there was no damage to the car, nor were there signs of forced entry. She told the police that her friend went to grab a deck of cards from the car, which, to her knowledge, was the last time her car was approached. However, Tiny refused to comment and stated that her friend had no knowledge of the jewelry.

Although there were many people that circled the vehicle that evening, it is difficult to pinpoint a suspect. $750,000 worth of jewelry is not easy to lose. We'll keep you posted as the investigation unravels.