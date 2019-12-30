You gotta love young love. Zonnique, who is the 23-year-old daughter of T.I.'s wife Tiny Harris, expressed her deep love for her rapper boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy in an Instagram post for his birthday on Monday. In the post, several some photos of the happy couple show them cuddled up to one another on various occasions. Sending her boyfriend birthday wishes (or "King Day" wishes), Zonnique wrote in the caption, "HappyKingDay to the person who introduced me to a love deeper than I knew existed...I love you more than I could ever try to explain it, way more than instagram can try to show it! My whole 🖤 @bandhunta_izzy."

The Birthday tribute melted the hearts of many, as fellow celebs took the the comments to gush over their love. Deetranada wrote, "awh 😭 happy cake day izzy 💙," while Breaunna "JusBre" Womack commented, "PERIOD! 🔥 Happy birthday @bandhunta_izzy." Bandhunta Izzy of course responded to the post, writing, "Love u more den anything 💙💙💙 thanks for changin me 😘." Zonnique's mother, Tiny, even joined in, commenting, "Awe y’all so damn cute💙💙" It looks like everyone is not only on board but super stoked about this relationship, and the two of them look very happy together.