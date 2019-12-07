We have somber news to report as shared by Heavy. Cap, real Terrance Beasley, was reportedly murdered in prison just days ago. The 40-year-old was serving a life sentence at the Smith State Prison in Georgia after violating his parole. He was initially convicted of murder and the incident reportedly occurred at the victim's grandmother's birthday party. Beasley's lawyer contended that their client acted in self-defense.

He was sent to prison in 2001 but was released in 2006 on parole. However, he violated parole after being convicted of an assault and firearm charge five years later and was sent back to prison. Heavy reports that Beasley was working at Echo Studios in Atlanta and assaulted a fellow employee of the establishment for stealing Killer Mike's necklace.

If his name sounds familiar, it's because there were rumors way back in 2010 that he urinated on Drake at the Hollywood premiere of T.I.'s film Takers. Meek Mill added a line about the alleged incident in his 2015 diss track to Drake titled "Wanna Know."

"You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater n*gga, we ain’t forget / Real n*ggas back in style this sh*t is lit / This that Ja Rule sh*t and 50 Cent," Meek rapped. Meanwhile, Beasley's death is currently being investigated. He reportedly passed away after engaging in an altercation with another prisoner.