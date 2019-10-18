T.I. debuted his ExpediTIously podcast at the top of last month and has proven that he has so much more than just music and wise words to offer the world. The man of many talents has since released 16 episodes, successfully creating "an environment where people [can] speak and express themselves freely, fully, authentically, and unapologetically."



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

T.I.'s open space already hit #1 after the first episode and now The Blast reports that the podcast pulled in 16 million downloads in just 16 weeks. "People know that I am quite opinionated, but I don't' think I've ever quite had the forum to have enough uninterrupted dialogue to really convey my feelings or share my insight," Tip previously told Billboard.

One of the recent episodes T.I. debuted to the world was his conversation with Donald Trump supporter Alex Jones, who tried to argue with Tip that the President is "always trying to unify."

"Well that's a lie," T.I responded. "Now I am going to go ahead and state a firm position. People coming from shit hole counties. Saying that Baltimore is rat-infested. Denying Puerto Rico of proper American assistance during tragedy ... and also, turning people around at the border who are fleeing from the Bahamas. These things, to me, are un-American."

We couldn't be happier for T.I.'s podcast success.