Tion Wayne Taps ArrDee For "Wid It"

Joe Abrams
August 21, 2021 14:05
Warner Music UK Limited, An Atlantic Records UK release., 2021 GDS Records LimitedWarner Music UK Limited, An Atlantic Records UK release., 2021 GDS Records Limited
Wid It
Tion Wayne Feat. ArrDee

Tion Wayne and ArrDee collab again for some drill heat.


It's only been a few months since the hype around Tion Wayne & Ardee's massive hit "Body (Remix)" died down after becoming one of TikTok's biggest sounds. However,  the duo are back to shake the game up, once again. While Tion Wayne gears up to drop his debut album Green With Envy next month, "Wid It," the new collaboration with Arrdee, may prove to be a standout on the album's tracklist.

Like its "Body (Remix)" predecessor, "Wid It" succeeds through the charisma and technical ability of the two rappers. The two flows that the rappers alternate are almost theatrical in how expressive they can be, making for a very exciting performance throughout. It seems that the pair have also become more comfortable with each other since their first collab as they go bar for bar and complement each other's ad-libs during each other's verses. The instrumental isn't too flashy but produces the perfect amount of bounciness for the two rappers to fill the empty space.

Green With Envy will release September 17th. 

Check out the music video below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Lack on the roads, exchange blows
We run from the feds, in plain clothes
They chat on my name, they stayed broke
The Lambo it roar, the Wraith, Rolls

