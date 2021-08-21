Tion Wayne Taps ArrDee For "Wid It"

It's only been a few months since the hype around Tion Wayne & Ardee's massive hit "Body (Remix)" died down after becoming one of TikTok's biggest sounds. However, the duo are back to shake the game up, once again. While Tion Wayne gears up to drop his debut album Green With Envy next month, "Wid It," the new collaboration with Arrdee, may prove to be a standout on the album's tracklist.

Like its "Body (Remix)" predecessor, "Wid It" succeeds through the charisma and technical ability of the two rappers. The two flows that the rappers alternate are almost theatrical in how expressive they can be, making for a very exciting performance throughout. It seems that the pair have also become more comfortable with each other since their first collab as they go bar for bar and complement each other's ad-libs during each other's verses. The instrumental isn't too flashy but produces the perfect amount of bounciness for the two rappers to fill the empty space.

Green With Envy will release September 17th.

Check out the music video below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Lack on the roads, exchange blows

We run from the feds, in plain clothes

They chat on my name, they stayed broke

The Lambo it roar, the Wraith, Rolls