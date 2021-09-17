Tion Wayne Delivers Debut Album "Green With Envy"

London emcee Tion Wayne has been steadily buzzing, and now he's officially delivered his debut album Green With Envy. Arriving in full seventeen-track glory, the project features guest appearances from Polo G, D-Block Europe, 6LACK, Davido, DSG, RAYE, and Afro B -- but in spite of the busy lineup, the spotlight largely belongs to the versatile Tion.

Unafraid to dabble in a variety of genres, Tion Wayne wastes little time in setting the tone the moment the intro kicks in. From there, he proceeds to put in work over London Drill, Afrobeats, and even R&B. To gain maximum enjoyment from Green With Envy, it's recommended that one go in with an open mind, provided you aren't already on board with what the rapper has been dropping.

Based on early responses, it looks like the project will go a long way in furthering Tion's presence in the North American mainstream; seeing him linking up with Polo G on "Rock Dat" and 6LACK on "Spend A Bag" will likely emerge as early standouts to some. But don't get it twisted -- those in tune with the U.K scene will be greatly rewarded by queuing this one up and hitting play.

Are you spending any time with Tion Wayne's Green With Envy?