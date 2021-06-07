mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tion Wayne Comes Through With New Single "Wow"

Mitch Findlay
June 07, 2021 14:14
North London phenom Tion Wayne sets a fire on the incendiary new single "Wow."


Following the release of he and Russ Millions' hit "Body," which went on to spark a Jack Harlow-assisted remix, North London's Tion Wayne has continued to make waves with the new single "Wow." Fueled by the production work of CZR Beats and Pxtrik, who conjure up a lively drill banger fueled by a chopped and processed vocal sample, Tion wastes little time in establishing undeniable charisma.

"I don't give a fuck right now, right now, why everybody judge like Simon Cowell?" he raps, catching a slick pocket in the track's confident chorus. "Pull up on my IG, undercover / But you don't like me, suck your mutha." Pairing his distinctive slang with clever punchlines, Tion's performance on "Wow" should go a long way in establishing him as one to look out for. Of course, he's already made a hell of an impression, and it should be interesting to see where he goes from here.

In the meantime, check out "Wow" now, and sound off if you appreciate what Tion Wayne is bringing to the table. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You liar and you still struggle with the O, retire
Acting like you’re always on smoke, no fire
And you can’t defend your block, Maguire

