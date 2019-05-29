For weeks the beef between Kodak Black and T.I. was the talk of the town, but since the Florida rapper released his "diss" track, there hasn't been a peep from the self-proclaimed King of the South. T.I.'s silence doesn't mean that he hasn't been making moves; the rapper recently met with the Black Caucus to discuss how to build opportunities in lower income neighborhoods and he continues to walk the front lines against inequality and inequity.

However, his fans are awaiting a response to Kodak's "Expeditiously," a song where the rapper makes some unfavorable remarks about T.I.'s wife, Tiny. "How you tell me what came out my mouth, you don't even know Nipsey," Kodak raps. "Tiny that b*tch ugly as hell, I don't even want Piggy." Now, XXL reports that Tiny sat down for an interview with Yung Joc's morning show Streetz Morning Takeover last week to discuss the back-and-forth between T.I. and Kodak, as well as the allegations that Kodak made comments about T.I.'s daughter, Deyjah Harris.



"Yeah, I thought that was pretty disrespectful," Tiny said. "Tip is one of those people he’s not a person to be disrespected. And then you are going in and talking about kids and it's just too much." She also said that she's grateful that Kodak and T.I. are currently in a place where they can't see or run into each other. "God works in mysterious ways. He separated them, so it can’t go no further. Nobody loses their lives and nothing happens. Everybody is still living and breathing and everybody is doing good.”

Although Tiny flipped Kodak's "piggy" line on social media when she shared a photo of herself with a caption that read "Channeling Ms/Mrs Piggy, That Bitch who had it all!!" Tiny said that she didn't want to say anything about the diss because she knew her husband could hold it down. "I try not to get into Tip's rants, but I know that he's a strong, opinionated person and he's going to say how he feels and he was very close to Nip so he took it very personal."

"He has to feel like he needs to step in but that's what he does," Tiny added. "I just sit back and let him handle it. I don't get in the middle of it. I don't really listen to half of the stuff that's going on and I just let him do what he doing because he's running it and I'm just going to fall back because I know he's got me."