For a while, T.I. and Tiny looked to be doomed in their relationship. Every other day, there were rumors about them breaking up and, at one point, Tiny even filed for divorce from her husband.

Throughout the last few days, VladTV has been releasing portions of Tiny's interview with the publication, where she has spoken at length about the failed Xscape reunion, fights between group members, and more. She also touched on the saddest moment in her life, having a stillborn baby with T.I.



A few years ago, Tiny and Tip were not doing well. They had filed for divorce (before deciding to reconcile) and it looked like they would be going their separate ways. In the most recent part of her interview with Vlad, Tiny details the process, explaining why she decided to file.

"It was pretty stressful," says Tiny about the divorce process. "I was going through what I was going through and once I filed [for divorce], everything becomes public record. You file and you want to deal with things privately but, at the same time, there's no way to be private in that, when you're dealing with a celebrity couple when they're trying to go through marital issues. It put a lot of back-and-forth, a lot more strain on what we had going on."

The entire process made them reconsider if they were ready to get a divorce, or if they should stick it out as a unit.



"It just made us see, are we really ready to go that far or do we really wanna fight?" said Tiny. "Is it worth fighting for? It made us see what we had within each other and if we really felt like it was worth it. It brought us back."

Tiny went on to reveal the reason why she went so far as to try and end her marriage to Tip, suggesting that their marriage was strained following the birth of their daughter:

"I did have postpartum depression but not with Heiress. Mainly with Major, and I don't really know why. I wasn't used to ever having that. I caught myself like, oh damn, you're really dealing with that. I just feel like, when you have a baby, I don't know what it is, but it puts a lot of strain on the relationship. Especially after. I don't know what it is but those first four or five months after-- I don't know what it is. Maybe the woman is caring to the baby so much and the man needs attention? It's ridiculous but something goes wrong in between the time of carrying the baby and after you have the baby. Once you get back on your feet and you got your stuff together and you can maneuver, everything starts to come full circle for you. You kind of get a grasp of how you're going to handle things and how you're gonna move."