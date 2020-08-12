She may be expecting her first child, but that doesn't mean Zonnique is looking to jump the broom anytime soon. The expectant mother will give birth in just a few months as she and her boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy anticipate their first child together. As they're expanding their blended family which consists of the rapper's two other children, Zonnique recently expressed that marriage isn't a priority.

"I feel like that's an even bigger commitment. I don't know. I hate to say that it's an even bigger commitment than a baby to me, but getting married just seems like so much. Right now, that's not really what I would like to do," Zonnique said, adding that Bandhunta Izzy is excited to one day walk down the aisle.

Zonnique's mother Tameka "Tiny" Harris defended her daughter's position while speaking with PageSix. “I was not married and I turned out fine," Tiny said. "I did not struggle — I was out there getting my money. I mean, I had a baby father but we weren’t married and I lived a great life. Zonnique lived a great life [and] she did not want for anything."

“And just because you get married doesn’t mean that you’re going to stay married,” she added. “A lot of times that is just and hard on a kid — when their parents split — so either way, some of the outcomes turn out to be the same.”

