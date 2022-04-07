The Harrises are known to fiercely defend their family and T.I.'s wife Tiny did just that earlier today (April 6). The music icon duo have built an empire for themselves in and outside of the entertainment industry, but they have also been the subject of controversies. The most recent scandal was sparked by their former friend Sabrina Peterson after she suggested publicly that the couple sexually assaulted women. An investigation was launched and accusations were being slung from one side to the other, but all the while, T.I. and Tiny have maintained their innocence by repeatedly stating that they have never harmed anyone.

Yesterday, T.I. became a trending topic after he got into an altercation with a comic during a show. She claimed he called her a b*tch while she was performing so she asked him to speak on the allegations against him. This caused the rapper to unleash in fury, and online, he denied calling her a "b*tch" and told her he would pay her $1 million if she could prove it. She did.



Meanwhile, Tiny defended her husband in The Neighborhood Talk's comment section, saying that T.I. wasn't exactly speaking to the comedian at the time. A user suggested that T.I. was "speaking figuratively" and Tiny said, "He really was!"

"Referring to her as a b*tch but not directly calling her a b*tch!!" Tiny wrote. "If u notice when he was speaking directly to her he was calling her n*gga. Consciously restraining himself from calling her a b*tch. Not worth a million." That wasn't all; when Sabrina Peterson chimed in to say that she was "triggered" by T.I.'s video with the comedian, Tiny had a few words for her former friend.

