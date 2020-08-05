Just yesterday (August 4) Zonnique Pullins announced that she's expecting her first child. The daughter to Xscape singer Tiny and stepdaughter to rapper T.I. has been dating boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy for two years, and while this was an unexpected surprise, Zonnique is ready for motherhood. She said that her pregnancy has been relatively easy because she's been locked down at home due to COVID-19 pandemic, but as hopeful as she is that life will return to normal by the time her baby comes in a few months, it's looking like she may be taking care of a newborn under quarantine.

There were thousands of well-wishes sent Zonnique's way so she penned a 'thank you' note over on Instagram. "THANK YOU guys for showing us so much love on our bundle of joy🤗," she said. "Y’all know I’m a private person and wasn’t gonna say anything until 🪐I🪐 felt ready to share with you guys in my own way..so with that being said going back into my corner..last slide is still very much my mood dont let this moment confuse you😭💘."

Even with the kind words floating about, the critics were out in full force. One person wrote, "Why not teach ya 'baby' not to be another BM but to be a WIFE." Grandmother-to-be Tiny wasn't having it. "Girl get tf off my page wit that sh*t," Tiny replied. "She gone be good if she don't have a husband! I didn't have one when I had her & we did damn good & we great now!"