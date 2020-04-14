Weeks ago, news surfaced that Bill Cosby and his lawyers planned on filing paperwork in hopes of getting the imprisoned entertainer released. During this COVID-19 pandemic, it's reported that many states and counties are trying to figure out the best method to handle coronavirus as it pertains to inmates. We recently witnessed Tekashi 6ix9ine return home to serve out the remainder of his sentence, and Bill Cosby hopes to do the same.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

This hot topic has been talked about extensively, but recently Tameka "Tiny" Harris added to the conversation. She once again linked up with her best friend Shekinah Jo for their online series The Tiny Jo Show and sparked a bit of controversy. Tiny said that when it comes to Bill Cosby possibly getting out of prison, she "f*cking [loves] it." She added, “No disrespect to the women that were involved, I just feel like Bill is older, and he’s been in there doing his time. I don't know how much time he did. Has he done two years yet?" Shekinah didn't answer the question, but she did passionately share her thoughts.

“I think it’s f*cked up that you women did that to Bill,” Shekinah Jo stated. “‘’Cause nine times out of ten, real talk, y’all was trying to f*ck y’all way to to the top. And what end up happening, I guess that p*ssy didn't get where it was supposed to went." Tiny interrupted and vocalized her disapproval over Shekinah's statements, but her friend wasn't budging.

“I don't think you should do that. That’s not fair,” Tiny said. “We know that goes on, but that’s not fair to do to the victims because we don’t really know they story.” Both ladies faced an onslaught of backlash, so check out The Tiny Jo Show below and let us know if you agree with what they had to say about Bill Cosby.