When T.I. and Tiny Harris aren't getting frisky in the comment section they're raising six beautiful children together over in Atlanta. The youngest of the bunch is three-year-old Heiress Diana Harris who's proved time and time over how boss and grown she thinks she is. Considering who her parents are, we can't deny her ways and now it looks like T.I. and Tiny are in a bit of a debate on who little Heiress resembles the most.

It all started when "Live Your Life" rapper posted an image on Instagram of his daughter next to an image of himself when he was around the same age. "Twinz‼️ I just let @majorgirl think she looks like her That’s our lil secret tho," he wrote.

Tiny responded with a comment of her own:" Okay okay don’t let me put my pic up next to hers sir!! She do look a lot like u tho."

Tiny had to follow-up with a post of her own, proving how much her daughter really does look like her. "Ok @troubleman31 she looks like u but maybe by 60/40 so don’t get ahead of yourself Mr...she still lit lit like her mama!" she captioned the post.

Who do you guys think Heiress looks like most?