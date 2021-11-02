Tino SZN Raps Over Rage Beats On New Mixtape "4 Seasons"

Tino SZN is bringing something completely new to South Coast Music Group, the label that signed artists including DaBaby, Toosii, Tia Corine, and others. With the popularity of rage beats and hyper-pop as a subgenre in hip-hop, the North Carolina-based artist is popping up as the latest rising star to work out of Arnold Taylor's label, making his introduction on the new mixtape 4 Seasons.

Right away, you'll notice that Tino SZN is nothing like DaBaby, Toosii, or any of the other artists signed to SCMG. He's bringing a completely new style to the table, and he's flourishing while doing so. His brand new eleven-song mixtape features other buzzing rappers, including $NOT, as well as popular producers Cxdy, Oogiemane, and Lucca.

If you've been looking for new artists to discover, give Tino SZN a chance. Check out his new mixtape below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Crash The Party

2. DND

3. RIGHT TIME

4. CHER

5. PIPE IT DOWN

6. LONG WAY HOME

7. FIREDRILL

8. SUPA CLEAN

9. TAKE FLIGHT

10. UP

11. VICE (feat. $NOT)